Brad Pitt has had a pretty incredible month of July thus far. Even just the last 10 days!

The two-time Academy Award winner is overseas in England for both work and pleasure. His trip began last weekend at the British Grand Prix.

Pitt and Damson Idris are in the process of filming a new F1 movie and used the practice rounds to get a taste of the action.

They later dressed in uniform and took to the grid for some on-site scenes.

Brad Pitt (C), starring as a driver in an F1-inspired movie, is seen during the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 9, 2023.

(Photo by CHRISTIAN BRUNA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Not long after getting some shots in at the British Grand Prix, production of the movie was shut down as a result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA labour union strike in Hollywood. Rather than returning to the States, Pitt hung around for one of the most famous events in sports— The Championships, Wimbledon.

As Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic battled it out on the grass, the American movie star was in the box. Famous director Guy Ritchie and producer Jeremy Kleiner were there with him.

Guy Ritchie, Brad Pitt and Jeremy Kleiner watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men’s final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Pitt attending a tennis match is not noteworthy by itself. Especially at All England’s Centre Court, where celebrities are often in attendance.

However, the event really put his age in perspective.

Brad Pitt is 59 years old. He is three years older than the two on-court competitors — COMBINED.

Djokovic is 36. Alcaraz is just 20.

And yet, despite the significant age gaps, Pitt, Djokovic and Alcaraz don’t look that far apart. Certainly the former two.

Novak Djokovic, Brad Pitt, Carlos Acaraz

(Photos by GLYN KIRK/AFP, Adrian DENNIS / AFP, Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt is ageless. It is impossible for him to get old!