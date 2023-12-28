Wilson Will Have Options After Broncos So Which Team Makes Most Sense?

Videos by OutKick

The question is no longer whether Russell Wilson will be on the Denver Broncos in 2024. Barring a major change in the current course, the former Pro Bowl quarterback will be gone next offseason.

The Broncos may try to trade Wilson, but the more likely outcome based on his contract is an outright release.

That’s the team’s plan despite coach Sean Payton saying the change in quarterback was a performance decision to give the team “a spark.”

It was a financial decision. And it was a personality decision in that Payton and Wilson weren’t a great match. It was, well, a lot of things.

So the Broncos are doing what they can to limit their salary cap exposure If he’s gone by March 17, the Broncos don’t have to guarantee Wilson’s 2025 salary, which would extend the team’s salary cap pain an extra year.

The Five Spot with @donovanjmcnabb & @ArmandoSalguero break down the Denver Divorce between Russell Wilson & the Broncos…



TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Frustration and Decision Making

02:01 Sean Payton's Press Conference

05:40 The Dislike for Russell Wilson

09:18 Russell's… pic.twitter.com/IU0dBZItEZ — OutKick (@Outkick) December 28, 2023

Hiring Cycle Will Determine Teams’ Direction

It’s a situation with a lot of moving parts and most of those were covered in OutKick’s 5 Spot podcast with Donovan McNabb.

But with the end game in Denver all but certain, Wilson will obviously have to start thinking about next season. And his next team.

Assuming Wilson wants to continue playing, which is a question he must ponder considering he just turned 35 years old, there should be opportunities for him next offseason.

The question obviously is where and that may depend, in no small amount, on what happens on the coaching front with multiple teams.

As of now the Raiders, Panthers and Chargers will be conducting coaching searches. The Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, Bears and Saints may or may not be conducting coaching searches.

Russell Wilson warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

So what those teams may or may not want to do with their quarterback situation is up in the air until a coach or, in the Raiders case, a coach and a general manager are in place.

The Chargers will also seek a new coach and GM but their starting quarterback is Justin Herbert and that is not changing regardless of the next hiring cycle. The Panthers are committed to Bryce Young as their starter. The Saints probably have one more year with Derek Carr based on his contract.

So we have no idea what the Raiders, Commanders, Patriots, Falcons and Bears might want to do at quarterback because we don’t know what their head coach situation will be. We do know, however, that all those teams could use an upgrade at quarterback.

All of them.

There are other teams that aren’t making coaching changes that also have quarterback questions that need answering.

Kirk Cousins is unsigned for 2024. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

What Happens With Vikings If Cousins Goes?

The Vikings are without a definite starter for 2024. Kirk Cousins is unsigned and he is beloved by coach Kevin O’Connell. Star receiver Justin Jefferson gave Cousins an endorsement this week.

“It’s definitely tough without him being there,” Jefferson said. “His leadership, his knowledge of the game. His awareness. There’s definitely something missing not having that main piece out there on the table.”

But what if Cousins gets a big offer from another team? And what if Wilson, who is guaranteed $39 million next year no matter who he’s playing for, decides the Broncos will have to pay a vast majority of that sum.

If released Wilson can pick his team and accept a low salary, with the floor being the league minimum of $1.21 million for a player with seven years experience or more.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson can scramble which is good because he might be doing some in his search for a new team. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Salary Could Really Help Or Hurt Wilson

Wilson could sign for a $1.21 base salary and the Broncos would have to pay him the remaining $37.79 million.

It would give Wilson’s new team great salary cap flexibility for a starting caliber quarterback. And it may give Wilson a twinge of satisfaction making Sean Payton’s team have to pay the rest.

A $1.21 million base salary for 2024 would make Wilson something of a bargain on the open market for a team looking for a starter to bridge the gap between a viable starter and perhaps a young quarterback.

It would be up to Wilson’s representation to then assure Wilson’s future with more years and guarantees on his new contract.

So, again, what teams?

The Justin Fields decision looms in Chicago. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Wilson Probably Not Right For Bears As The Starter

Multiple NFL executives have told OutKick the fastest way to maximize Wilson is to put him behind a solid offensive line and run the ball. He has taken an NFL leading 100 sacks the past two seasons and that’s simply a losing formula.

By getting him into the Joe Flacco formula in Cleveland, if you will, Wilson could get the ball out but also feel more comfortable creating with his legs when plays break down.

Another scenario to understand, NFL front office sources contend, is generally teams that desperately need a new starting quarterback pick one in the draft. It’s the smarter play in that you’re getting younger, cheaper and potentially much, much better for years to come.

So you’re not likely going to see the Bears, for example, want to replace Justin Fields by signing a 35-year-old veteran with a big contract (after 2024) when they have the top pick of the draft.

Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons may or may not remain in Atlanta. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Falcons Seem Like A Fit If Arthur Smith Stays

So focus on a team picking further down in the draft. That suggests a team with enough talent to have won some games this season. It also suggests a team with a defense that doesn’t require Wilson to score more than 70 points to win.

The Steelers come to mind, if they are not as sold on Kenny Pickett’s development as most believe they are.

The Raiders may make sense if the new brain trust decides a rebuild is not in order. A rebuild would possibly include trading Davante Adams. A reboot might include Wilson throwing to Adams.

Atlanta makes some sense in that they are a competitive club with one major missing piece: A good quarterback.

But, again, no telling what the Falcons will be doing at head coach. If, however, Arthur Smith remains, he might want to bring in a veteran QB because he will be under a win-now mandate.

Russell Wilson passing off balance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Assumption Is Russell Wilson Wants To Start

It should be understood all this assumes Wilson will initially demand to start. That demand significantly limits his opportunities for multiple reasons, including the price of his contract after 2024.

If, however, he’s willing to be a backup the market for him would expand.

That’s because teams will be desperate for viable backup quarterbacks next offseason after nearly 60 of them were pushed into starting duty this season.

Backup quarterbacks have become a major need for NFL teams. And if Wilson is willing to go that route, he’s still going to collect at least $39 million next season.

And have a lot of suitors.

Follow on X: @armandosalguero