Willie McGinest Being Sued For Punching Man At 24-Hour Fitness Gym In Long Beach Two Years Ago

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest is in legal trouble for allegedly punching a man at a 24-Hour Fitness gym in Long Beach, Calif.

News of McGinest’s lawsuit comes just months after he attacked a man at a West Hollywood club named Delilah. McGinest and the man had a dispute regarding McGinest’s alma mater, USC.

Details on the new suit allege that McGinest assaulted a man in 2021 when the two started to argue about using weights.

Andrew Cortez, the alleged victim suing McGinest, claims the former Patriot stole one of his weights amid his workout. McGinest then cursed at him and punched Cortez in the face before several other men assaulted him.

Cortez claims he was hit “30 to 40 times,” according to TMZ Sports, and that he’s still recovering from the emotional and physical damages.

The incident bears similarities to McGinest’s incident in Dec. 2022 when he and several other men assault the man at Delilah. McGinest used a champagne bottle at one point to hit the man repeatedly over the head. McGinest was charged with felony assault.

The ex-NFL Network analyst’s first accusation of assault dates back to an incident in 2016. A man named DeAndre Parks alleged that Willie McGinest hurled homophobic slurs in his direction and punched the man unconscious. The victim sued McGinest for over $25,000 in damages.

A representative from Willie McGinest’s camp told TMZ: “Simply put, each and every allegation in this lawsuit is false. Willie’s record as an upstanding member of society and his service to youth sports and giving back to the community speaks for itself.”