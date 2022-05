The Tennessee Titans are open to extending star running back Derrick Henry prior to the start of the 2022 season, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Hutton, Chad, and PK discuss the potential move and what it could mean for both Henry and the Titans in the video below.

