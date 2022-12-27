Will Smith Helps Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Propose To Girlfriend

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is off the market, ladies, and he got a little help in making it happen from — of all people — Will Smith.

Smart enlisted the disgraced actor to do a quick video to pop the question to his girlfriend, Maisa Hallum.

Smith sent along a video message from Antarctica. It was nice of Will Smith to take a few seconds away from looking at snow to make a video while he’s on vacation at the bottom of the planet.

Marcus Smart got a little help from Will Smith and put a 💍 on it on Christmas Day!!



CONGRATS @smart_MS3!!! 🍾🎉 pic.twitter.com/KfRKElmozF — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) December 26, 2022

“This is Will Smith. I’m in Antarctica,” he said, showing off the background to prove that he is, in fact, in Antarctica.

Smith said that he was on his way back from the South Pole and wished Smart and Hallum a merry Christmas.

“You may not have gotten the stuff that you wanted,” the man whose banned from the Oscars for the next ten years said. “But I promise you you’re not going to end this Christmas empty-handed he said.

Hallum was distracted by the personal message from the actor/rapper/slapper. That all according to the play that Smart and Smith had drawn up. A diversionary tactic designed to hide that Smart had assumed the proposal position.

When she turned around she was shocked to see Smart on one knee with a jewelry box popped open.

Lucky for Smart, she said yes, otherwise he would’ve had an awkward call with Will Smith in which he thanks him for the Antarctica video but tells him it didn’t work.

Smith is still doing the rounds trying to rebuild his image after the slap heard ’round the world.

At least Smith will have Mr. and Mrs. Smart in his corner moving forward, even if he has lost most of America.

