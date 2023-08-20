Will Rodriguez Continue His Dominance?

Videos by OutKick

Mariners vs. Astros, 1:05 ET

Yesterday was an average day with us going 1-1 on the slate. I was correct about Sonny Gray turning in another solid performance but the Twins bullpen let the game get away. That’s why you see me taking so many first five-inning plays. In this situation, it really wouldn’t have mattered because they were tied after five. Today, we shift over to a game with a little extra meaning as both teams are in the playoff hunt, the Mariners vs. Astros.

Baseball is arguably the hardest sport for one guy to carry a team in. Sure, if you’re Ohtani you can throw a gem and hit a home run in the same game, but aside from that, it isn’t like other sports. In football, your quarterback can get hot. In soccer, well, we’ve seen what Messi has done for Miami (not that they weren’t a solid club before). In basketball, it usually is one guy carrying the majority of the work. But with baseball, it is very difficult for a player to carry a team for one game, let alone multiple. That’s what Julio Rodriguez is doing right now for the Mariners though. Rodriguez has 17 hits over his last four games. Again, 17 hits in just four games. That’s insane production. It has translated to wins for the Mariners, which is the biggest benefit to the club overall as they are making a very strong push for the playoffs. After stumbling through a .500 record for most of the season, they are distancing themselves from that number and looking like they may sneak in the playoffs after all. This isn’t a make or break game for them, but they are going for a sweep which is always nice to do against a division rival.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros walks off the field after the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 01, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The pitching matchup in this one is pretty interesting as neither one of the starters is the Ace of a staff, but given a couple of years, they very well could end up as the top-of-rotation guy. Emerson Hancock is tossing the pill for the Mariners in what is just his third start of his career. He started pretty strong against the Padres allowing just one earned run over five innings. His next start was not as strong, going five innings and allowing five earned to the lowly Royals. Hunter Brown is going for the Astros today as well. He’s had a decent enough season with a 4.16 ERA. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen but it looks like they may need to have Brown start once again. He does have a higher ERA at home than on the road, but his most recent home start was a quality one. He has faced the Mariners once this season, and it was a home start, but it wasn’t very pretty as he allowed five earned runs over three innings. No one on the Mariners has seen much of him, but he has allowed two hits in three tries to Rodriguez.

I’m not sure that either team really has an edge in this one. The Mariners should not be this big of an underdog right now with how they are playing – they are +154. I do think that warrants a sprinkle, but my official play is going to be on the total. I think the offenses should be in control of this game and we should take the over 8.5. Perhaps that’s why the Astros are favored because they do have the better offense, but I’ll hope both teams contribute to this one and we get the over.

