Will Ohio State’s Run End Today?

After a rough start to the conference tournaments, as mentioned yesterday, I’ve gone 9-1 in the 10 plays that I’ve provided over the past two days. The one loss yesterday was by a hook. That’s the kind of roll I want to be on heading into the NCAA tournament. As we get closer to the final days of the conference tournaments, we will probably see some upsets, but we also see opportunity for making more money.

Ohio State vs. Purdue, 1 ET

Excuse my language, but get the f*%& out of here with Ohio State. What is going on over there? They play terribly from the time the calendar flips to 2023 until the conference tournament? What happened? Did they just randomly decided to start holding practices in the United Center so they are super comfortable? Now they’ve played three consecutive days and only one of those games was a sweat. That stops today. I’m here to tell you that Purdue will mop the floor with them. This is arguably the matchup that Purdue would’ve wanted too – I can’t imagine they wanted to face Michigan State. Despite Ohio State playing very well the past three days, they have to be exhausted at some point and they aren’t an extremely deep team. Purdue’s guards should be fresher than the Buckeyes and that doesn’t count the physical abuse down low that Zach Edey should be able to inflict on Ohio State’s forwards. The line is at -7 for Purdue. In the first game, Ohio State, at home, kept is close and they lost by just two points. That set off the downward spiral for the Buckeyes. They faced Purdue on February 19th at Purdue and lost by almost 30. Round three is going to the Boilermakers and it will likely be by 10+ points. Take Purdue -7.

Xavier vs. Marquette, 6:30 ET

The Big East is shaping up to be one of the better tournaments in the nation right now and this is a matchup that should be a lot of fun to watch. Marquette has had a spectacular season with a 27-6 record and 17-3 conference record. They’ve played some very tough and close games over their past three contests though – two of them coming in the past two days. Their margin of victory in this tournament so far is just four total points and one of them was an overtime game against Saint Johns. Xavier had a bit of a scare against DePaul, but they were able to pull that game out and win by five points. Yesterday was an absolute cakewalk for them, winning by 22 and allowing them to rest their best players for a little bit. Marquette hasn’t had that luxury. If this game is close, you’d have to imagine Marquette will have the edge because of how many close games they’ve experienced lately. However, Xavier might not let it get close as they are playing well right now and should be fresher than the Golden Eagles. The home team won both games during the regular season between the pair with Marquette winning by just one point at home and Xavier winning their game by four points. I have to take the points with Xavier in this one – it is only 1.5 points, but I think they keep it close and are likely going to win the game. Feel free to take the moneyline instead.

Some other plays I like for you action junkies out there… I still like Indiana to win the Big 10 tournament so I’ll take them today -3 over a Penn State team that I think the Hoosiers should be able to dispose of with ease. San Diego State is better than Utah State and should be favored by more than a pick’em line. I’ll take the Aztecs to win this game. And, finally, I think the game between Tulane and Memphis will be tighter than people think and 161 is too high of a total in that one.

