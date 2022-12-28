Will Muschamp, Kirk Herbstreit End Year By Firing Random Shots At Each Other

What better way to end your 2022 than with the most random fight of the century between Will Muschamp and … Kirk Herbstreit?

Ding, ding, ding!

Fiery Will fired off a couple bombs at our man Kirk out of nowhere earlier this week, basically calling him a terrible college QB that opposing teams salivated to face.

OK, he didn’t exactly say that, but, if we’re being honest, it’s not far off!

Speaking about the 1993 Citrus Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia, Muschamp – a former Dawg – recalled seeing Herbie toss a couple footballs during a pre-game luncheon.

“Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room and I knew we had a shot to win. Make sure he knows I said that,” Muschamp said.

Will Muschamp and Kirk Herbstreit throw haymakers at each other. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit responds to Muschamp jab

Turns out, Muschamp was spot on!

Herbstreit was AWFUL in the ’93 Citrus Bowl, completing just 8 of 24 passes for 110 yards and one interception. He was sacked three times, didn’t throw a touchdown, and the Buckeyes lost, 21-14.

The ESPN and College GameDay analyst responded to Muschamp’s comments Tuesday, and, well … I’m not sure he appreciated the jab.

“I do remember it was one of those autographed balls, those white panel balls,” Herbstreit told reporters. “And I remember throwing it and not being real happy with how far I had to throw it because I couldn’t grip the ball. So I shot putted the ball. That’s about all I remember.

“But no, I don’t really have any comments or any reaction at all to what Will said.”

Can’t attack Herbie like that and think you’re gonna get away with it, Will. Our man has a reputation to uphold, and calling him out for throwing terrible passes during a luncheon ain’t gonna cut it.

Herbstreit, of course, finished his rebuttal by doing what any person does when they’re backed into a corner and slightly embarrassed: act like you don’t remember any of it!

“Was that 100 years ago?” Herbstreit added. “I just remember Georgia being really good and very athletic, and I don’t remember much about Will at all.”

Take that, coach!