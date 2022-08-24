Tennessee Vols LB William Mohan Suspended Indefinitely By Team

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel announced that linebacker William Mohan has been indefinitely suspended by the team. Over the weekend, Mahan was arrested and is facing a charge of domestic aggravated assault.

Mohan was at the center of an incident Sunday morning, as reported by WVLT8, involving his girlfriend. The disturbing account told by Mohan’s partner detailed that the player grabbed her by the throat and threatened her with a kitchen knife. Mohan also allegedly made forceful sexual advances on his girlfriend. He reportedly showed up at her residence early Sunday and was noticeably drunk.

Tennessee LB, William Mohan, is being suspended indefinitely by Heupel. Mohan was arrested Sunday after an incident that involved some women. This is being reported by a University Spokesperson who told @AustinPriceless at @Volquest_Rivals.#VolTwitter pic.twitter.com/RypXwQNRtN — Volunteer Sports Network (@VSNtweets_) August 23, 2022

Following head coach Don Brown’s departure from Michigan in 2020, Mohan transferred to the Vols prior to last season. Mohan mostly appeared on special teams last season for Tennessee, recording nine tackles in 12 games for the year.

Tennessee released a statement on Mohan’s arrest on Tuesday, per GoVols247.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan,” the statement said. “He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

Expectations lean on the Vols splitting with Mohan before season’s start.

