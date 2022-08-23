Will Malik Willis Secure Titans Backup QB Job?

After seeing more of former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, the OutKick 360 crew isn’t sold just yet.

Hesitancy to comply forced Willis to take a seat in the third quarter of the Tennessee Titans 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hutton, PK and Withrow discussed their observations and the QB’s room for growth but said Logan Woodside has not impressed at all. Here’s everything the group had to say:

