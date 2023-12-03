Will Levis Turns Ball Over Against Colts, But Shows Incredible Hustle To Recover Defender’s Fumble

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee Titans and Will Levis are hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. If you had asked which team would be battling for a playoff spot in December, most would probably have said Tennessee. In fact, though, it’s the Colts.

The Titans already moved from veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the rookie, Levis. The Colts started the season with rookie Anthony Richardson at QB, but he suffered a season-ending injury. Veteran Gardner Minshew now attempts to get the team into the postseason.

The Titans started strong with a 22-yard touchdown run from Derrick Henry. Indianapolis responded with a long touchdown of their own, a 36-yard strike from Minshew to Alec Pierce.

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On the ensuing drive, the Colt took the ball away from Levis and the Titans. Indianapolis defender Samson Ebukam hit Levis while he attempted to throw a pass, causing the ball to flutter into the middle of the field.

Another Colts defender, Julian Blackmon, made a diving grab to secure the ball. However, as he attempted to get up and run, he fumbled the ball.

Levis, who never gave up on the play and in fact sprinted upfield as soon as the ball left his hand, recovered the fumble to keep possession for the Titans.

Although Levis appeared to throw the ball, referees ruled that he fumbled. Either way, the result didn’t change. Blackmon recovered the fumble (but really he intercepted the pass) and then fumbled. Levis recovered and Tennessee ultimately kicked a field goal on the drive.

The Titans got another score later in the first half to take a 10-point lead. Despite things seemingly going well for the team, Levis and veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins got into a heated spat on the Tennessee sideline.

Frustration on the Titans sideline between Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins … pic.twitter.com/sDlV10UzeS — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 3, 2023

The life of a 4-7 team. Even when things are going “well,” they’re never really going that well.