Will Levis’ Girlfriend Gia Duddy Does Wild Taste Test After QB’s Mayo-Coffee Revelation

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis’ star girlfriend, Penn State’s Gia Duddy, may have somehow topped Levis’ viral mayo-in-coffee revelation that stunned the world before the NFL Draft.

Duddy, who became a star herself during the draft, visited Levis over the weekend in his new Nashville home and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the fridge.

Turns out, being a second round pick doesn’t pay the bills quite as well as you’d think, and the Titans’ newest QB is living well below his means. Apparently, he’s a big fan of broccoli, mustard, maple syrup and not much else.

And I guess it all goes well together?

Gia Duddy and Will Levis love mixing disgusting foods together

Disgusting. That can’t actually be good, right? The mustard and broccoli combo I sort of get. I can see how that wouldn’t be awful. I slather Dijon on just about everything I make anyway, so I may be a little biased.

But the syrup and broccoli collab is a real thinker. I’ve obviously never tried it and likely never will, but maybe Gia Duddy in a bathing suit top can convince me? Who knows.

She is right, though — syrup does make everything better. There’s nothing quite like mopping up your leftover syrup with some sausage or bacon in the morning. And don’t even get me started on the syrup combos over at IHOP, either. That’s elite stuff.

Anyway, Gia Duddy and Will Levis are clearly gonna make this thing work, because they love mixing weird ass food.

Remember, Levis went viral right before the draft when he revealed his wild mayo-in-coffee morning routine that I’m still trying to wrap my head around.

There’s just zero chance that’s actually good. Less than zero, maybe. The mayo-and-banana craze that Dale Jr. started a few years ago seems 100 times better than mayo and coffee.

Whatever, though — to each his or her own. If Gia Duddy wants to hop in a bikini and try out different foods, so be it. I ain’t complaining and neither are you.



