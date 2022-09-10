Southern Miss Coach Will Hall Is Ridiculously Sweaty During Eagles-Hurricanes Game In Miami

Southern Miss coach Will Hall knows a thing or two about hot, sticky weather. The 42-year-old is from The Magnolia State, and he has coached in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Memphis before taking over the Golden Eagles program in 2021.

That is what makes his game day attire so questionable.

Southern Miss coach Will Hall. (Getty Images)

Hall and the Mustard Buzzards traveled to South Beach on Saturday to face the Miami Hurricanes. The game was played at Hard Rock Stadium and it was 89 degrees when kickoff rolled around at high noon.

However, because Florida, there was a chance of thunderstorms looming throughout the afternoon and it was extremely muggy. The 67% humidity in the air and on-and-off sunshine cranked the temperature up and it felt more like 95 or 98 degrees.

Needless to say, it was sweltering. And then you factor-in the fact that Hall was coaching a significant underdog against a Miami team that is expected to make some noise — if not win — the ACC with a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate at the helm. That made things even hotter for the visiting head coach.

When you factor all of this in, a logical choice of clothing may have been a wicking polo shirt and a pair of shorts. Or, at the very least, a PFG and golf pants.

Not for Hall. He’s an old-school kind of guy and rolled into game day wearing a long-sleeve button-up, black pants and a tie. That’s his thing.

Will Hall honoring the legend of Al Golden at Hard Rock today by dressing like an Enterprise salesman. pic.twitter.com/DiCLnQJohN — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 10, 2022

It was not a Miami heat-conducive outfit and Hall quickly paid the price. He was very, very… very… sweaty.

In fact, it looked more like Hall went for a dip in the Atlantic ocean than it did sweat. His shirt was soaked all of the way through as the game went to halftime.

Although it might have made sense to change at halftime, Hall did not. He returned to the sideline in the exact same outfit. You have to respect the dedication, but someone should probably get him a fresh shirt and an IV after the clock hits zero.