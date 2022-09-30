Will Chargers Injuries Save Coach Brandon Staley’s job?

Los Angeles defensive end Joey Bosa went on injured reserve and you have to wonder one thing about the Chargers injuries.

Down deep, is Chargers coach Brandon Staley relieved to have an excuse for this year? Is Staley on the hot seat or does he get a mulligan for this season?

The Chargers (1-2) have more questions than answers. Even in the crowded AFC, the Chargers were a popular darkhorse pick to make the Super Bowl. Stars such as Bosa, quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James were to lead the way.

Closer look at Chargers Injuries

Injuries to Bosa, Herbert, Allen and Slater have contributed to the slow start, but also raised questions about Staley. The Chargers have lost a tight game in Kansas City after a poor coaching decision and then got hammered at home by Jacksonville.

INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gives Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) as he walks off the field with an injury the NFL regular season game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 25, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chargers brought in Jackson, Mack and tackles Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to upgrade the defense. The Jaguars are improved. But an East Coast team crossing the country and putting up 38 points against a team with a former defensive coordinator as coach leaves people to wonder.

Is Staley up for the task? Over his past four games dating to the season finale in 2021, Staley has caused many to question his thinking.

Here are the baffling moments or decisions during Staley’s tenure:

Despite being down 28 points with 4:47 remaining against Jacksonville, Staley elected to leave in Herbert. The QB came into the game with a serious rib injury. Herbert dropped 13 times and scrambled once on the final drive, exposing him to further injury.

Again, Staley’s defense allowed 38 points to the Jaguars in Los Angeles after having 10 days to prepare. Jacksonville finished with 151 yards rushing on 36 attempts and held the ball for more than 38 minutes. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, wasn’t sacked and was rarely pressured.

Lost at Kansas City 27-24 in Week 2. This after a 99-yard interception return for a score by the Chiefs changed the momentum of the game. Worse, the Chargers called for a short pass at the goal line toward tight end Gerald Everett even though Everett had signaled to the sideline before the play that he was tired and wanted to come out.

In the season finale last season in Las Vegas, Staley decided to go on fourth-and-1 from his own 18-yard line. After the attempt failed, the Raiders got a field goal in what would eventually be a 35-32 overtime victory. Staley continues to defend the fourth-down called through the offseason despite the high risk.

These instances have come as the pressure on Staley has increased. Amid the early flurry of injuries, will Staley recede from the challenge of the opportunity the Chargers still have if they can get healthy?

Justin Herbert #10 of the Chargers is helped off the field in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Or will he take on those challenges and survive the pressure.