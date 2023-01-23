Will Cain: Dak Prescott Isn’t Good Enough to Get Cowboys To Super Bowl

If the Dallas Cowboys want to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than two decades, they’ll need someone other than Dak Prescott under center.

That’s the opinion of Fox News’ Will Cain, a noted Cowboys fan.

Cain shared his thoughts on the Cowboys signal caller following Dallas’ 19-12 loss to San Francisco on Sunday. The loss left Dallas searching for offensive answers as the 49ers churn ahead to the NFC Championship Game.

“We’ve hit the ceiling for Dak Prescott,” said Cain during the most recent episode of The Will Cain Podcast.

In Sunday’s playoff loss, Prescott threw for just 206 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Will Cain thinks Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have hit their ceiling. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images).

Dak Prescott Hasn’t Stepped Up Late

After pointing out that the game’s best quarterbacks “win the game with the ball in their hand with two and a half minutes to go,” Cain circled back to Prescott.

“We haven’t seen that from Dak Prescott,” said Cain. “With plenty of opportunity.”

Prescott’s salary averages $40 million per year. He’s making franchise quarterback money but not playing anything like it.

“It seems pretty obvious that we’ve hit that ceiling with Dak Prescott. He’s got a great defense, a championship-level defense,” insisted Cain. “He’s got all the investment you could ever ask for in an offensive line…”

Moments later Cain pointed out that Prescott has above-average weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard in the offensive huddle.

“It’s hard to see how you change the formula,” Cain said of Prescott. “It’s hard to see how you keep from running into this wall again and again. How you avoid insanity – doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

Will Cain isn’t exactly on an island with his opinion. Based on his Twitter feed, it seems as if wrestling legend, the Iron Sheik, agrees.