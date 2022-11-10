Wild Video From Hurricane Nicole Shows Buildings Being Swallowed By The Ocean

Hurricane Nicole gave a whole new meaning to the term ‘Ocean Front Property’ for Daytona Beach residents.

Nicole, now a Tropical Storm, made landfall as a Cat 1 Hurricane early Thursday along Florida’s east coast, and has been dumping rain on the state for hours now. While she’s certainly nowhere near the beast Hurricane Ian was, Nicole has still taken advantage of what Ian left behind.

And by that, I mean the beaches in Daytona are so eroded there is basically no more seawall, and buildings along the coast are literally being swallowed by the Atlantic Ocean.

A structure attached to the ocean rescue building on Dunlawton Blvd. in Daytona Beach Shores is falling into the ocean. The seawall at a restaurant across the street is crumbling. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/VCDAn51C9D — Christy Turner (@CTurnerWFTV) November 9, 2022

Part of an ocean safety building in Daytona Beach Shores is seen being flooded Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Florida. (RPOIII/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)



Hurricane Nicole batters Florida beach

Nicole didn’t stay a Hurricane for long, but she certainly packed a punch – especially along Florida’s beaches, which were hammered by Ian five weeks ago.

Several buildings along the Daytona Beach coast had to be evacuated because they were deemed “unsafe,” and some folks even came home to the Atlantic Ocean literally in their living room.

Good lord.

Full transparency, I live about 20 miles west of Daytona Beach. The storm didn’t have nearly the impact on the inland cities because we can generally handle 65 MPH winds a ton of rain pretty well.

We are Florida, after all.

But the coastal areas got absolutely crushed. I mean, we have holes opening up out of nowhere on sidewalks and couches literally hanging off a cliff.

Wild stuff. Thank God Hurricane Season ends in a few weeks.

Good riddance.

Giant hole has opened up behind the Ocean Walk Shoppes in Daytona Beach #WESH pic.twitter.com/6egOSBhgl0 — Bob Hazen WESH (@HazenWESH) November 10, 2022