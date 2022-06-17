Wild Fight Breaks Out At New Jersey Drift Race, Ends With Couple Making Out

I’ve been at this Internet job since 2007 and this is the first time in all those years that I’ve ever covered a fan fight at a drift race. I’ve literally blogged about thousands of sports fan fights over 15 years, but I’ve never seen anything like what came out of the Formula Drift race at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey last Saturday afternoon.
Before we dig into the fight itself, let’s address the guy who recorded this footage. Awesome job by the guy. This footage is clean, he shot it horizontally and he stayed on the main event like he was working a Super Bowl.
Now for the fight.
From the uploader:
I’m not an expert on drugs or how people act on drugs, but on the Facebook page where this footage is located many people are saying this has all the signs of meth. Again, I wouldn’t know what that looks like so you guys be the judge here.
Meth’d up? Drunk? Completely sober, just triggered?
Eventually police showed up in the parking lot after the woman threw a punch at a security guard and tried to kick another.
Stay crazy, drift racing.