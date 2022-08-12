Cy Young-Winning Pitcher Tim Lincecum’s Wife Has Passed Away

Cristin Coleman, the wife of former Giants two-time Cy Young award winner, Tim Lincecum, passed away in late June after a long battle with cancer.

News of her death was not made public until the San Fransisco Giants released a statement on Thursday stating that Coleman had lost her battle with breast cancer at age 38.

San Francisco’s statement said in part: “The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman.”

Before she passed, Cristin worked as a teacher and principal in Burlingame, Calif.

The San Mateo Daily Journal shared thoughts from Coleman’s parents: “During her illness, Cristin never expressed fear, anger, or self-pity, but she was deeply sad to be leaving all of us so soon and for causing us to grieve.”

Cristin and Lincecum had been a couple since at least 2012.

Lincecum, 38, has been retired since 2016. Aside from his two Cy Young awards, he was named an All-Star four times and won three World Series titles with the Giants (2010, 2012, 2014). He also briefly pitched for the Angles and had a minor league stint with the Rangers.

This weekend the Giants will honor their 2012 World Series team, though Lincecum, understandably, will not be in attendance. As Giants reporter Steven Rissotto noted on Twitter, Lincecum has experienced plenty of recent heartbreak – having also lost his brother in 2018.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Coleman and Lincecum families.

