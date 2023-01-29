Wife Attacks Massage Parlor Sex Worker After Catching Her Husband Visiting The Establishment

Videos by OutKick

A sex worker’s day at the office was ruined last week when the wife of one of her customers paid her a visit. The angry wife unloaded on the worker for more than five minutes. The attack was all caught on video.

It all went down on Wednesday at a massage parlor in Phuket, Thailand. The wife reportedly found pictures of her husband with the sex worker on his phone. She decided to follow him to the establishment.

Wife attacks sex worker (Image Credit: Viral Press/Australscope via news.com.au)

After her husband left she sprung into action. She sought out her husband’s sex worker side piece and unleashed a beat down on her.

Video of the attack shows the angry wife wrestling with and smacking the much smaller sex worker, who is sitting in a chair, wrapped in a towel.

Several other women look on as the wife tries to grab the masseuse’s phone during the assault. The wife pulls the woman’s hair at times, but the woman never fights back.

The sex worker is heard repeatedly apologizing to the wife as she eats the repeated slaps. She also claimed she didn’t know he was married.

Just Another Day At The Office

According to Colonel Sarawut Chuprasit, of the Mueang Phuket Provincial Police Station, the incident was being investigated. He also said that there were no reports of the assault.

“Officers are checking where the incident occurred. Nobody recognizes that massage place,” Chuprasit said.

“There have been no complaints from any of the people involved but I encourage the victim to report the incident to police. We will investigate it urgently for them.”

Evidently, it’s just another day at the massage parlor. There’s no need to step in and help and there’s no reason to report the incident to the police.

The wife might want to save some of her anger for her husband. It’s not the sex worker’s fault. Her husband is the one paying her.