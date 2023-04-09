Odell Beckham To Ravens, Team Attempting To Repair Fractured Lamar Jackson Relationship?

Videos by OutKick

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Of course, the attention now turns to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Many teams were in on Beckham, who did not play at all last season while recovering from an injury suffered in the Super Bowl overa year ago as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Ultimately, though, Beckham elects to go to Baltimore and shared a photo on his Instagram confirming.

It’s hard to believe that Beckham would have signed a deal with Baltimore without some thought that Lamar Jackson would be playing quarterback.

He’s not going to Baltimore at age 30 to catch passes from Tyler Huntley or a rookie. No offense to Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, but reports surfaced that Aaron Rodgers wanted him to come to New York so they could be Jets together.

So, the question is: does Beckham know something about Jackson that we don’t?

Or, did the Ravens make this move to show Jackson they are committed to giving him weapons?

Wide receiver Odell Beckham and quarterback Lamar Jackson are now teammates with the Baltimore Ravens, but for how long? (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson defenders have long claimed that the Ravens haven’t invested in wide receiver help for Jackson. However, they’ve used multiple first round picks on the position over the past few seasons. They drafted Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in 2019 and Rashod Bateman in 2021.

But signing Beckham represents the first big free agent receiver brought to the team since Jackson became the team’s starter.

That is, of course, if Jackson is indeed Baltimore’s starter.

The ball, as they say, is back in Lamar Jackson’s court.