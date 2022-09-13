Why Would Anyone Want The Nebraska Coaching Gig?

2 Comments

The Cornhuskers are looking for a new coach yet again. The question is, who in their right mind would want that job?

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.

dan dakichdon't @ me with dan dakichNebraska CornhuskersScott Frost

Written by Outkick Flash

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply