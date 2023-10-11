Why Pitch To Him? Astros’ Yordan Alvarez Hits 4th HR In 3 Games To Lead Houston Over Twins

Videos by OutKick

Houston left fielder Yordan Alvarez just kept swinging, because Minnesota kept pitching to him in the American League Division Series Tuesday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“Don’t pitch to him,” the FOX announcers kept saying to no avail as Houston rolled to a 9-1 win to take a two games to one lead. Game four of the best-of-five series will be Wednesday at Target at a time to be announced. That depends on the outcome of Baltimore and Texas Tuesday night on FOX.

Houston Astros Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Minnesota Twins

The defending World Series champion Astros will host Minnesota in Houston on Friday, if they do not win Wednesday. One more win, and Houston will reach its seventh straight American League Championship Series.

Yordan Alvarez of the Astros is 6-for-12 in the postseason with four homers and six RBIs. He doubled twice and homered Tuesday in a 9-1 win at Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alvarez entered the game 3-for-7 at the plate with three homer runs and five RBIs. He doubled twice Tuesday with a solo home run to finish 3-for-5 and is 6-for-12 in the postseason for a .500 average with four homers, six RBIs and two doubles. He could be 7-for-12 and hitting .583 as he apparently doubled in the first inning. But the official scorer charged first baseman Alex Kirilloff with an error on a questionable call.

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez Dominating Minnesota Pitching

“Probably the best hitter in baseball right now with his approach, his discipline at home plate,” said Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who led off the game with a single and scored.

“He gets his pitches, and it seems like he wants to hit it out every time,” Altuve said.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray had to pick his poison. If he pitched around Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Jose Abreu were next in the order at fourth and fifth. Tucker went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

And Abreu homered twice for the Astros and collected five RBIs. His three-run shot in the first inning put Houston up 4-0 off Gray.

And the Astros appear to be in their Legends of the Fall mode, according to FOX analyst David “Big Papi” Ortiz.

“A team that has been that good throughout the years, you can’t hold them back for too long offensively,” Ortiz, the former Boston Red Sox legend, said. “You have (Alex) Bregman, Tucker and Abreu, and they went 5-for-13, three bombs, eight RBIs. That’s why Alvarez is going to continue hitting. They (opposing pitchers) can’t just focus on Alvarez. They’re going to have to focus on everybody else.”

No. 2 hitter Bregman’s home run in the fifth put the Astros up 5-0 off Gray, who had not allowed two homers in a start since 2021.

Cristian Javier shut out Minnesota over five innings on one hit and five walks with nine strikeouts.

Right-hander Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 regular season) is expected to start Wednesday for Houston against right-hander Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA regular season).