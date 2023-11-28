This Is (Probably) Why Lane Kiffin Didn’t Take The Texas A&M Job

Videos by OutKick

The moment it was announced that Texas A&M was set to fire head coach Jimbo Fisher, media members and plenty of Aggies fans started to make their coaching wish list. The majority had Lane Kiffin’s name listed, with plenty of people putting the Ole Miss head coach at the top of their list.

While it has not been reported that Kiffin was ever formally offered the job, you can’t fault Texas A&M fans for dreaming of the scenario.

Kiffin has one of the greatest offensive minds in all of football and has now led the Rebels to two 10-win seasons in three years. There’s also the fact that A&M’s pockets are significantly deeper than Ole Miss’ and the Aggies could essentially pay him any amount of money he would ask for.

On paper, it would make plenty of sense for Kiffin to take the A&M job given it would mean him having more money in his pockets and an NIL budget to put together his own dream team.

One thing some people seem to forget in the midst of all the speculation is that Texas A&M is a cult.

The answer as to why Kiffin wouldn’t have taken the A&M job even if he were to be formally offered can be found in one 13-second video shared by OutKick’s own Trey Wallace.

The Aggies ultimately hired Mike Elko from Duke and during his introductory press conference the administration, the wealthy boosters mixed within the media, and the new first family of Texas A&M did their cult thing and started swaying side-to-side singing some song nobody outside College Station knows a single word to.

Mike Elko introductory celebration at Texas A&M Safe to say it’s a joyful afternoon pic.twitter.com/oLg34jiDL7 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 27, 2023

You could not pay Lane Kiffin enough money to stand on a stage and do this.

And before you say ‘oh, they wouldn’t make Kiffin do that’ yes, yes they absolutely would. If he didn’t participate in all the ‘traditions’ of the school he would become unemployed.

Texas A&M isn’t weird, it is the weirdest.

⚠️Trigger Warning -High Level of Cringe ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/N3LqmApAsy — Big Orange Punch 🍊 (@BigOrangePunch) October 10, 2023

Lane Kiffin has been the head coach at Ole Miss for four seasons now and I’m not sure he’s ever even said the phrase ‘Hotty Toddy.’

If the man won’t say two words that every person in Oxford mentions multiple times a day there was a 0.00% chance he was going to head to College Station to get in on all the fun taking place at Texas A&M.

