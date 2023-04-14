Why is Joe Biden In Ireland With So Many Pressing Issues Both Nationally And Internationally? Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

If you’re wondering where Joe is this week, well so is he.

But he’s in Ireland because as we know- Ireland really is the epicenter of national and international concern right now. I’m glad he’s really tackling the top priorities like inflation, border security, crime, the baby formula shortage, China’s strategic moves to replace the US as a world power..oh Ireland’s best ice cream shops according to Yelp reviews.

But even in a casual and completely inconsequential trip to his ancestral motherland, he’s found a way to embarrass the United States of America- as a whole.

So proud to be with. I don’t want to ruin the reputation. But aren’t these your relatives? I was with Xi Jinping. I spent more time with him than many world leader has over the last ten years and over. They keep meticulous count as the former teacher will now hand over now 87 hours worth. And I was on the Tibetan Plateau with him, and I travelled 17,000 miles to China over ten years. And uh, he asked me, So can you define America for me? I can say the same of Ireland. I said, Yes, I can. I said in one word: Possibilities. Joe Biden in Ireland

Aren’t y’all glad he’s got his crackhead/painter/ energy executive/ swindler son by his side to help him navigate. Makes me feel a lot better, for sure.

Yeah, I feel badly for Joe. Age has not been kind to him and it shows but why the hell is this being allowed to continue?

It’s not just embarrassing, it’s dangerous.

For one thing, he’s got whoever is in his shadow team running things and I don’t remember anyone voting for them- I know I sure as hell did not.

Whoever is running the country right now is not on a silly vacation in Ireland. They are behind the scenes, hiding, but all the while fundamentally changing our nation.

And what do our enemies think when they see our Commander-in-Chief stumbling his way through his presidency?

I think it’s pretty obvious, they know now is the time to come for it all.

I’m tired of Joe getting a pass because in the worst kept secret of all time- he’s mentally failing.

Jill Biden ought to be ashamed of herself, allowing her husband to go through this on the world stage. We know Hunter doesn’t care, Joe is his meal ticket.

But if Joe had any respect for this country or the office of the president, he’d step down.

But dammit then we’d have this…So whatever way you look at this thing, we are screwed.

This is why I cannot reiterate it enough. 2024 is the most important election of the last, at least 60 years.

We simply cannot lose.

So we better get serious about this and nominate a candidate who can win.