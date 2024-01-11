Why Is Prince Harry Being Inducted Into The Aviation Hall Of Fame Amongst Greats Such As Neil Armstrong & Buzz Aldrin?

Videos by OutKick

Neil Armstrong. Buzz Aldrin. Prince fricken Harry?

In the words of the late, great Don Imus – “Which doesn’t belong and why?”

Or more importantly, “WTF?”

Prince Harry is to be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation hall of fame, joining other aviators who have made "significant contributions in the aerospace industry", including Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong. A ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills, CA on January 19. pic.twitter.com/ZDr0ueWM2I — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 10, 2024

PRINCE HARRY TO BE HONORED AMONGST THE AVIATION GREATS

Next week the thinning, red-headed Duke of Sussex will be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation Hall of Fame for his ‘significant contributions to the aerospace industry.”

What has Harry done, you might ask? That’s a great question because the only thing we’ve heard of him lately is his role as being Meghan Markle’s whipping-boy.

According to the Aviation HoF press release, Harry is going to be inducted for his contributions to the Royal Air Force in which he served ten years and two tours in Afghanistan. And yes, we sure as heck love ours (and our allies’) brave men and women that serve in the military, but what did he do specifically that would warrant getting this award over other military pilots that have done much more heroic deeds? I’ve seen my share of war-hero movies that have done plenty of amazing feats in the sky and they aren’t being honored like Harry is.

I mean, we’re talking about Prince Harry being next to people that LANDED ON THE MOON here people.

It’s unclear if Harry and Markle will actually attend the award show in person, which will be hosted by John Travolta – of all people – because apparently Johnny is the “Official Ambassador of Aviation,” which proves that we are in a bizzaro world.

But hey, at least it’s not Harrison Ford, who knew how to maneuver the Millennium Falcon, but has had his share of flying blunders.

TALK ABOUT A CHANGING OF THE GUARD

Out are the Wright Brothers, Neil Armstrong and other greats.

In are the crap show that is Spirit Airlines, that crazy lady who sees ghosts in the back of the plane, and Prince Harry.