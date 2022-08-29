Why I’m Joining OutKick: Grayson Weir

For as long as I can remember, I have been caught in the middle of a passionate love affair with words and sports.

Whether it was in the classroom, on the gridiron, or in the press box, any opportunity to tell a story that captivated an audience was one that was of interest to me. That is still the case today.

Words are my passion and sports are my muse.

Thus, when I discovered as a youngin’ that it was possible to combine the two and make a career, it quickly became what I set out to do with my life. Playing offensive line in the NFL was simply not an option for a scrawny kid from Connecticut, so the journalism side of things made a lot more sense.

However, as I turned my attention to making a name for myself within the space, I began to notice that my voice, persona and interests didn’t necessarily fit “the mold.” It didn’t deter me from pushing forward, but I knew that finding success would require me to block out the outside noise and stay true to who I am, how I talk, and, most importantly, how I write.

My cadence, style and perspective may not always follow the “rules” of journalism, but being true to myself, unapologetically open, and relentlessly honest is not something that I will compromise. Even if it ruffles some feathers along the way. I am who I am.

That unwillingness to back down on my values and unique lens on life is a large part of the path that led me to OutKick. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be here!

Ever since I packed up my things and moved from coastal New England to Oxford, Miss., as a bright-eyed college football fanatic headed to experience the greatness that is the Southeastern Conference, I have learned a lot about how I see others. I have carried those lessons with me throughout my young career. The many hats that I have worn along the way have allowed me to learn the ins-and-outs of this ever-evolving industry.

Now, as I begin this new chapter with OutKick, it is my goal to share with you the inner workings of my crazy, sports-obsessed brain and provide some insight into the person I have become without stepping on the story. It is my promise to seek truth, tell the stories that are going untold, and call things how I see them. I always have and I always will.

In turn, I ask the same of you! Hold me accountable, keep me honest and let me know what/how the things that I write make you feel.

Although I could talk for hours about anything from the Tour de France to the Little League World Series to the Buccoo Goat Race, you will mostly find me within the college football and NFL beats. I live and breathe all things pigskin.

With that being said, for me, sports is less about the on-field action than it is the people, relationships and emotions that come from the game. My writing will reflect that notion, finding unique storylines that don’t necessarily affect the outcome of the event, but those that spark a reaction or feeling.

I am excited to be part of the OutKick team and I look forward to growing alongside all of y’all. In the words of famous Nashville-based pastor and racing enthusiast Joe Nelms…

BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY, AMEN!