Why I Joined OutKick By Mike Gunzelman

This goes out to the people reading this that are just going thru the routine of life – waking up – hitting the iPhone alarm snooze (at a minimum of 2 times) before finally rolling out of bed with a giant sigh, being like “here we go again.”

To those that are living the modern day movie version of Office Space – dreading their cubicle work life or those that that are still expected to work construction outside during a torrential downpour while their bosses don’t even text them to say, “Hey, you good?”

The ones that are supposed to be appreciated – but really aren’t.

I’m Gunz. And that’s exactly why I joined OutKick.

I’ve always walked to the beat of my own drum – and OutKick is THE outlet to make that happen. OutKick is going to allow me – as well as you the reader, to not only express ourselves but engage, react, make fun of and celebrate the things that matter to us.

I’m going to be covering everything – music, entertainment, TV, social media trends and of course sports. Mixed in there? Ripping plenty of those annoying Hollywood celebrities because that’s just so much fun to do.

During the last few years I found myself gravitating toward checking outkick.com multiple times a days to just be an escape from the mundane atmosphere of life.

I wanted to not only be informed without being lied to, but also entertained.

The freedom that this site offers is extremely rare, which makes all of us work that much harder and produce that much better content – because we actually enjoy what we do!

Who would have thought working at a job that you actually enjoy and want to be a part of? In this day and age? Wild.

Billy Joel should play halftime at the Super Bowl. Here Joel performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on August 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

So whether it’s calling out Nancy Pelosi and her husband for questionable stock purchases, to the California leaders destroying their state as thousands move out, to who should play the Super Bowl halftime show (Billy Joel) to can we all agree that the hard alcohol seltzer phase has run it’s course already? – I’m going to be covering it all.

But it’s not just me – it’s you the OutKick fan. You are a part of this community and it’s my promise to keep you entertained and informed. I want you to be the one laughing at your cubicle. I want you to be the one in your group texts that knows things before everyone else. Bottom line – I just want you to be happy. Let’s go!