Why Does Gabe Kapler Keep Failing Up?

Videos by OutKick

The Boston Red Sox reportedly interviewed former San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler for their vacant general manager position. Which raises the question: uh, why?

Kapler was recently fired by the Giants after the team’s second consecutive season missing the playoffs. That came just a few years into his tenure in San Francisco, which started after being fired by the Philadelphia Phillies.

His time in Philadelphia was an abject failure, marked by a disconnect between the clubhouse and team ownership that resulted in just a year and a half at the helm before being replaced. While the 2021 Giants season was a miraculous, unpredicted success, 2022 was most notable for his decision to avoid the national anthem because of his political ideology.

READ: GABE KAPLER WILL NOT ATTEND PRE-GAME NATIONAL ANTHEM CEREMONIES BECAUSE OF ‘DIRECTION OF OUR COUNTRY’

A year and a half later, he was fired, while key players told reporters the team needed a dramatic change of direction.

Some Giants players and the front office have praised his style and connection with the players, but a platoon heavy roster and commitment to minuscule advantages often meant Kapler made confusing lineup and pinch hitting decisions. And now the Red Sox may want to hire him to run their baseball operations department? Why?

San Francisco Giants pitcher Zack Littell had some words for manager Gabe Kapler when he was pulled from the game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants)

Why Are Teams So Obsessed With Gabe Kapler?

It’s notable that Kapler’s outspoken political views don’t seem to harm him with team ownership, when players with opposing opinions are ostracized or excommunicated from the sport.

But beyond the obvious hypocrisy and political favoritism, there doesn’t seem to be a baseball reason justifying Kapler’s continued rise throughout the sport.

The Red Sox haven’t officially hired him or even reportedly made him an offer, but after two consecutive failures, why would any team hire him into what amounts to a promotion? His on-field managerial style wasn’t popular and despite a player development background, there didn’t seem to be much improvement from younger players in Philly or San Francisco.

What could the Red Sox gain from hiring someone with publicly divisive political views and a track record of mediocrity?



It’s hard to come up with a legitimate answer.