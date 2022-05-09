Why Did the QB Needy Seahawks Pass on Rookie QBs in 2022 Draft?

The Seattle Seahawks arguably need the most help at quarterback when looking at the current situation for all 32 franchises.

But the team decided against taking any signal-callers in this year’s NFL Draft. The OutKick 360 crew discusses the decision for the Seahawks to stay clear of any of the young gunslingers and go into the 2022 campaign with Geno Smith or Drew Lock under center.

