Whoopi Goldberg Warns That If Elected Again Donald Trump Will ‘Disappear’ Journalists And ‘Gay Folks’

“The View” recently claimed the GOP spreads a frantic, slanderous message warning that Democratic politicians intend to harm civilians.

Yet co-host Whoopi Goldberg applied the same fear tactic to Republicans on Tuesday, specifically regarding Donald Trump.

Per Whoopi:

“I’m here to say it is ours to lose. It is this country — this is what it’s all about. Either you want it to work forward thinking. You want everybody to have the ability to say how they feel, what they want, to move forward, or you don’t. Or do you want somebody who says, ‘I’m going to be, on day one, I’m going to be a dictator.’ Who says it to you, tells you, ‘I’m going to put you people away. I’m going to take all the journalists, I’m going to take all the gay folks, and I’ll move you all around and disappear you. If that’s the country you want, you know who to vote for. If that’s not the country you want, you have to make a decision.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Trump “wants to be dictator for life!” pic.twitter.com/212bjXo8OV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2024

Well, that is certainly one way to instill fear into voters. Gullible voters, that is.

At this point, you’d expect us to continue quoting Goldberg as she explains what evidence she has that Trump wants to “disappear” journalists and gay folks.

Unfortunately, she didn’t provide any evidence. None. And her co-hosts sat idly by as she lied to viewers.

We would say if Disney was not so distracted by the Jimmy Kimmel-Pat McAfee spat the executives would concern themselves with this type of vile propaganda occurring under the “ABC News” umbrella, as “The View” still inexplicably does.

However, the company has allowed the hosts of “The View” to spew similar baseless rhetoric since 2016, with zero repercussions.

So, expect similar segments to continue.

Tyranny is creeping into the West. But Donald Trump is not at the forefront of the movement, nor is he targeting gay people and journalists.

Others are.

The timing of Goldberg’s tirade is also cringe. A day prior, a journalist in Canada was arrested for asking Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about Iran.

Take a look:

This is the state of freedom of the press.



In Canada. In 2024.



After 8 years of Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/7EpRW0fulX — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 9, 2024

Note: Goldberg is a staunch defender of Justin Trudeau. How can that be?