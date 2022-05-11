Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s Fine With Donald Trump Returning To Twitter

Elon Musk and Whoopi Goldberg actually agree that former U.S. President Donald Trump should have his Twitter account reinstated?

Surely not on this side of the multiverse, right? Well, think again, as Goldberg has become an unlikely defender of Trump getting his Twitter privileges back. Goldberg said on The View Wednesday that if Trump wanted back on Twitter, then let him.

WILL ELON MUSK REVERSE TRUMP TWITTER BAN? After the Tesla CEO said he would reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former Pres. Trump if his offer to acquire the company goes through, #TheView panel questions if Trump should stay banned. https://t.co/Fpfua0vpiq pic.twitter.com/J3TsJb8CqL — The View (@TheView) May 11, 2022

“Listen, Donald Trump wants to be on Twitter, if people want to listen to him, fine,” Goldberg said, via the Daily Wire. “Fine, because that’s what it is. That’s where we have said to people you have the right to say whatever you want to in this place. We’ve let it go.”

“And when it suited us it was fine. And when it doesn’t suit us, it’s a problem. Twitter is an issue. …It’s an issue for little kids. It’s an issue for young women. It’s an issue. But every time we get worked up ‘well burn them’ and then we don’t.”

ELON MUSK SAYS HE WOULD LET TRUMP BACK ON TWITTER

Trump, who has been banned from the social media platform since the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, told Fox News in April that he wouldn’t return to Twitter, even if new ownership were to reinstate his account. Trump said that he would instead focus on his own Truth Social platform, which launched earlier this year.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth. The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

The Tesla CEO then agreed to purchase the company for $44 billion last month, although he says the deal is still not completed.

During an address at the Future of the Car event Tuesday, Musk called the decision to remove Trump from Twitter a “morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”