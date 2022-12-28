Whoopi Goldberg Makes Same Holocaust Comment She Apologized For, Then Apologized Again

Whoopi Goldberg has again asserted the Holocaust was not motivated by race.

Also, Whoopi Goldberg has again apologized for asserting the Holocaust was not motivated by race.

Last February, “The View” suspended Goldberg for two weeks after arguing the genocide of European Jews was a case of violence between “two white groups of people.”

“No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg commented. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”

Antisemitism deeply ingrained in Whoopi Goldberg. She learned nothing.



In interview w/ Times of London she again said that Nazi genocide of Jews was “white on white” violence, & not abt race. “They were killing people they considered mentally defective.” https://t.co/eu8rGXF1pa — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) December 25, 2022

“I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused,” Goldberg said upon her suspension.

But how sorry was she? So sorry she reiterated the point on Saturday during an interview with The Times of London:

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’” said Goldberg.

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

Though often a proponent of thought-policing, Goldberg considered the reaction to her February comments overblown.

“It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making,” she explained. “But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”

Whoopi Goldberg on the set of “The View.”

So, Goldberg doesn’t regret her comments. She meant them. In her opinion, race was not the root cause of the Holocaust.

But she apologized in February to save her career amid unexpected backlash. And for the same reason, she has apologized again.

Thereby, Goldberg released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday denying she intended to double down on her perspective on Holocaust:

Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time. It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will.

Pretending to show remorse is no simple task, thus the exhaustive explanation.

OutKick has set the Over/Under on how many more times Whoopi Goldberg will utter the same comment and subsequent apology this year at 1.5.

It appears Whoopi remains perplexed ABC News would dare to punish her. Hosts with Goldberg’s worldview rarely face repercussions for their speech.

Such treatment is often reserved for her targets, such as former TV host Sharon Osbourne.

However, Jewish community members argue Goldberg’s rhetoric only proves a tolerance to such remarks. According to Fox News, activists are demanding Goldberg face termination.

“So, after a supposed ‘apology’ earlier in year, Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on her vile remarks that the Holocaust was not about race, and instead ‘white on white’ violence. Someone get this ignorant fool off the air!” International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky wrote.

Ultimately, Whoopi Goldberg is a hypocrite. She’s a privileged product of elitist, quasi-celebrity status.

Still, ABC pays her to give an (often misguided) opinion. And an opinion she gave.

As we argued last fall, the answer to supposed wrongspeech is more speech — not less speech by virtue of corporate overlords browbeating offenders into insincere apologies.