Whoopi Goldberg Is The Latest Progressive To Criticize Woke And Cancel Culture

Whoopi Goldberg railed against political correctness on Monday.

Goldberg criticized the removal of Mississippi broadcaster Barbie Bassett, who recently quoted Snoop Dogg on air saying “fo shizzle, my nizzle.”

“Nizzle” is slang for the n-word, say the thought-police.

“There has to be a book of stuff that nobody could ever say, ever, ever, ever. Include everything,” said Goldberg.

“The things that change, you can say this, but you can’t say that, but next week you might not be able to say this, it’s hard to keep up. It’s hard to keep up. And if you’re a person of a certain age, there’s stuff we do, and we say.”

Specifically, Goldberg complained about the ever-moving goalpost of terms the perpetually offended no longer tolerate:

“We don’t know everything you’re not supposed to do. And if there is something someone says, if you’re not going to give them the opportunity to explain why they said it, at least give them the grace of saying ‘you know what, I’ve just been informed that I should not of done that,’ as opposed to ‘you’re out.’ Because saying ‘you’re out’ means that you don’t want to hear what people have to say or the mistakes that they might have made that could have helped somebody else not make that mistake,” she continued.

What she says is correct. The book of Woke Speak is growing mighty in size. Only those pretending to be outraged have the time to keep pace.

Still, Goldberg surprised viewers by saying so. Few shows have come to define political correctness as loyally as “The View.”

But Goldberg’s new-found opposition to outrage proves her only the latest former foot soldier to oppose cancel culture.

OutKick printed a column last week titled, “This is What the Fall of Woke Influence Looks Like.” The thesis explores how the very figures that promulgated woke-think have begun to reject the escalation of the movement.

Read the full piece below:

Woke seized control of U.S. institutions, perpetuating messaging through culture.



But the monopoly is weakening, from Chris Rock to Netflix, from Twitter algo to a waning fear of cancel culture.



In short:

Wokeism is an escalation of progressivism. A pursuit with no end.

The mission began with a focus on existing problems. But the mission must inherently continue to progress, even when the issues over which it screeches no longer exist.

A fight for gay marriage morphed into dangerous sex changes for young children. A racial reckoning morphed into the normalization of blatant anti-white racism. Abusive behavior on the internet morphed into the censorship of political opinions.

Thus the state of word crimes.

The goalpost for outrage used to rest on terms that were actually offensive. Now, the post resides on any term one person with a platform proclaims to be offensive.

Wokeism is as stable as its influencers are loyal. Wokeism is a product of messaging; of influencers participating in an attack on societal norms.

And, now, the very people who supported cancel culture are amongst its loudest critics — from Netflix to Whoopi Goldberg.

Perhaps it took Goldberg having to apologize for using the word “gypped” during her show to realize how much of a rabble-rouser one must be to support the latest iteration of political correctness.