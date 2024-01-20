Who Needs MSNBC When We Have ‘The View,’ Which Somehow Has Gotten Even Crazier | Christian Toto

Videos by OutKick

Come back, Meghan McCain!

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain brought something fresh to “The View,” the female talk institution now in its 27th season.

A strong, almost relentlessly right-leaning “view.”

McCain gave as good as she got, keeping her fellow, far-Left co-hosts in check as much as one person could. The show has grown exponentially worse since McCain departed three years ago.

“The View” is like watching MSNBC with the volume cranked up to 11. Both engage in deranged conspiracy talk not befitting a news-based operations.

They just can’t help themselves.

“The View’s” liberal bias is hardly a state secret, but it’s never been this cartoonish. Hosts like Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are Democratic cheerleaders sans pom poms. In a way that’s not much different than most TV shows in the modern era.

It’s how, well, crazy, said hosts get that merits attention.

Whoopi Goldberg had quite a week on that front. The “Sister Act” alum, fearful of a second Trump presidency, teed off about what that might look like.

You’re worried that you can’t pay your bill? Wait until the other guy becomes president, and you won’t have to worry about it because you’ll be in some camp somewhere because that’s his promise. His promise to us is he’s going to force people to do his bidding. Whoopi Goldberg

What sparked that unhinged talk? President Donald Trump joked to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he’ll be a dictator for a single day in his second term, just enough time to close the border and “drill, drill drill” to gain energy independence.

That quip broke Goldberg, who also railed at the GOP for other nonsensical reasons.

Why is French and Mandarin and Spanish being taken away from our public schools? So that we can be a monolithic — a monolingual society and can’t compete globally. The Republicans are intentionally dumbing down our electorate, erasing history, so that past can become prologue, and so they can remain in power! Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg, who ignored the camp-free nature of Trump’s first term in office, doubled down on conspiracy talk so outrageous it might shock Alex Jones days later.

You want everybody to have the ability to say how they feel, what they want, to move forward, or you don’t. Or do you want somebody who says, ‘I’m going to be, on day one, I’m going to be a dictator.’ Who says it to you, tells you, “I’m going to put you people away. I’m going to take all the journalists, I’m going to take all the gay folks, and I’ll move you all around and disappear you. If that’s the country you want, you know who to vote for. If that’s not the country you want, you have to make a decision.” Whoopi Goldberg

This is the point in the show where her co-hosts gently tap her hand and say, “Whoopi. We love you. But to quote Taylor Swift, ‘You Need to Calm Down. Let’s take a nap backstage, no?'”

Instead, fellow co-hosts Behar and Hostin cheered her on, along with the studio audience.

Later in the same week, Hostin took a crack at craziest “View” host status with these comments about, well, who else?

“We’ve seen it happen in history. There have been great nations that no longer exist because of someone like a Donald Trump.” Sunny Hostin

Need even more?

Later in the week the hosts tackled education, specifically teaching young children about the evils of slavery. A voice of reason peaked through the chaos, but it was short-lived.

“Learning about history should not make anybody feel bad,” Ana Navarro, the former Republican noted during a conversation about teaching historical ills in the classroom.

Co-host Sara Haines disagreed. “Oh, it should make you feel bad! [It’s] important that it makes you feel bad.”

Suck it, third graders!

This is all within the span of a few “View” days. Imagine how often the insanity meter will hit red as Election Day draws near.

Comedian Adam Carolla caught wind of Goldberg’s anti-Trump rants. The “Man Show” alum, who once worked with Trump on “Celebrity Apprentice” but doesn’t publicly support him, summed up Goldberg’s recent comments by falling back on his standard line for duplicitous politicians.

“Stupid or liar.”

There’s no other option, as the podcaster and comic sees it. Goldberg is smart enough to know what she’s saying is balderdash. Then he took a serious note reflecting on her rant.

“That’s the part that I didn’t anticipate … Whoopi Goldberg making an ass of herself in life,” Carolla said on “The Adam and Dr. Drew Podcast.”