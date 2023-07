Videos by OutKick

Cardi B asked to be splashed down at a Las Vegas concert and when a fan threw a drink at her, she threw mic at the fan. OutKick’s Charly Arnolt gets to the bottom of this incident and shares her opinion.

Cardi B asked to be splashed down at a Las Vegas concert and when a fan threw a drink at her, she threw her mic at the fan.



