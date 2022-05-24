White Sox’s Joe Kelly Calls Josh Donaldson A ‘Douche’ Over Tim Anderson Comment

Add Joe Kelly to the list of White Sox players to call out Josh Donaldson over his “racist comment” towards Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game.

The White Sox reliever appeared on the Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score in Chicago Monday and was far from complimentary of Donaldson.

Joe Kelly thought Josh Donaldson should've been suspended more than 1 game.



Kelly: “I got suspended eight for making a silly face … Because apparently I caused a pandemic. I caused people to get sick because benches cleared."



“The guy is a douche,” Kelly said. “That’s horrible. That’s not tolerated in any kind of sport … Whatever it is, it wasn’t for good intentions.”

Donaldson, the Yankees’ third baseman, was suspended for one game Monday after he called Anderson “Jackie.” Donaldson admitted to using the phrase and said it was in reference to a Sports Illustrated interview in 2019 where the White Sox shortstop described himself as feeling like “today’s Jackie Robinson.”

“He just made a disrespectful comment,” Anderson said. “Basically he was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ I don’t play like that. I don’t really play at all. I wasn’t really going to bother nobody today, but he made the comment and you know it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”

Donaldson said it was an inside joke between he and Anderson, although White Sox manager Tony La Russa and closer Liam Hendriks weren’t buying it. Anderson objected to a hard tag made by Donaldson in a game on May 13, where both benches cleared. Hendriks called Donaldson’s explanation “bulls–t” because the two don’t get along.

“Whatever he’s saying, they’re not friends,” Kelly said. “I am half-Mexican. I have plenty of African-American friends, but I would never even say that to my friends that are my boys.”

Donaldson is expected to appeal the one-game suspension.

