White Sox Should Batter Royals Bullpen Game

The White Sox were able to stop the losing yesterday. I am not sure that it is a coincidence as Tony LaRussa has now been sidelined indefinitely. In all seriousness, as much as I think he ruined this team, I wish him a speedy recovery. Just, maybe, don’t come back this season even if you feel better.

Today the White Sox are sending Johnny Cueto out to the mound. I’ve gone into great detail about how good Cueto has been for the Sox. However, his last start was absolutely brutal. In his previous outing, against the Diamondbacks, he allowed seven earned runs in just five innings. This broke up Cueto’s streak of ten consecutive quality starts. The last time Cueto allowed more than three earned runs in a game, he ripped off a streak of 15 straight where he didn’t allow more than three. So, clearly, he can rebound. He’s been good against Kansas City this season going 12 innings and allowing just two earned runs. Unfortunately for the White Sox, Cueto has struggled more at home on the year. He’s allowed 29 earned runs at Guaranteed Rate Field (compared to just 12 on the road). Sure, seven came in the past game, but still that leaves 22 earned in the other nine appearances. Still acceptable by any means, but you need to at least factor this into consideration.

The Royals combat with Daniel Mengden who is opening this game. Mengden has just four appearances on the season, his last outing was his longest… a whopping two innings against the Athletics. Still, in his 4.1 innings pitched, he’s only allowed one earned run. He has allowed four hits, but what I like about him is he hasn’t allowed any walks yet. He will be out of the game probably by the fourth inning I would guess. Kansas City has the worst bullpen ERA in baseball this season. So, we get about five innings against a bad bullpen? That seems like a clear answer here.

I like the White Sox on the run line today. With a pitcher that has been very dominant for the majority of the season, and a Royals team that is probably just evaluating players, I think we can take the Sox to win by at least two runs. Sox -1.5 at -105. I also will probably sprinkle the Royals under 3.5 runs at -115.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024