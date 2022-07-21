White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Has An Insane Pregame Meal

They say modern day athletes last longer, jump higher, and throw harder because of their advancements in medicine and overall diet. Well, White Sox flamethrower Liam Hendriks puts this theory to shame with his diet that gives you a stomach ache just thinking about it.

A Philly cheesesteak covered in hot sauce with a side of fries before every home game. And you didn’t read that wrong — a pitcher in CHICAGO eats a meal that’s really only good in Philadelphia. Disgusting.

Hendriks participated in last night’s All-Star game and you’re all probably wondering how a player that energetic at the end of games eats like a college freshman? He doesn’t just pitch, he dominates to the tune of a 2.35 ERA having struck out 45 hitters in his 30.1 innings pitched.

Timing. That’s how. Liam Hendriks eats a cheesesteak doused in sauce with some fries and doesn’t pitch until the game matters — the ninth inning. All poorly planned meals need time to digest and there’s no event that offers more time from pre-game to the end than Major League Baseball. Time heals all meals, which is why our parents always yelled at us not to swim right after downing that greasy pizza.

Eventually the 33-year-old might care about his diet when he’s taking supplements to cure his acid reflux, but not now. Hendriks is a maniac that won’t let a pre-game meal stop him. He’s a well-oiled machine.