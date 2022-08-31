White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Misses Royals Matchup With Undisclosed Health Issue

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, was not available for Tuesday’s night matchup against the Kansas City Royals due to an unspecified medical issue. The team ruled the manager out for the game and announced that La Russa would undergo further testing on Wednesday, as relayed by ESPN.

No timetable for La Russa’s return has been given.

White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo was slotted in to carry out La Russa’s duties Tuesday night and will remain as the interim chief in La Russa’s absence.

Kansas City went on to defeat Chicago, 9-7. The White Sox sit third in the AL Central (63-66) after their fifth-straight loss.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela