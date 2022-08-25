White Sox Have Edge in Rubber Match

White Sox vs. Orioles, 7:05 ET

Are the walls starting to fall down with the Orioles? Probably not. But, is every game super important to their team? Yes. Right now, they are not in playoff contention, but they are right on the cusp. Tonight they have the rubber match for the White Sox, who are also in a playoff race, but I think their best hope is winning the division.

Lance Lynn is taking the ball for the White Sox tonight. He’s been such a great pitcher the last few years that this year’s struggles really stand out and caused concern. After a really tough July – there were two solid starts, but outside of that, he allowed 23 earned runs in 19.2 innings – he has rebounded well in August. There was still one tough start, but for the most part he has turned in quality outings in each of his four starts this August. He did have one start against Baltimore this season. In it he allowed five earned runs in 6.2 innings. It wasn’t as bad as you’d think though, he allowed just two runs through six innings before running into trouble in the seventh.

Jordan Lyles has made the most of his home starts for the Orioles. He has gone 63.1 innings and allowed just 22 earned runs, which is good for a 3.13 ERA. He hasn’t been overly consistent this season, month-to-month his success fluctuates quite a bit. The bad news for the Orioles is this is one of the months that he is struggling. It isn’t much different than his season average, though. In one start against the White Sox this year, he allowed four earned runs in seven innings. The Orioles ultimately lost that game.

Just based on the way the two pitchers are going right now, I think the upper hand goes to the White Sox. I’ll play them on the money line at -120.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024

