White Sox Fans Chant ‘Fire Tony’ After Latest Gaffe

During the final inning of a 10-7 White Sox loss to the Rangers at home, the fans let manager Tony La Russa know how they really feel with an outcry of boos.

Their jeers stem from last week’s decision to intentionally walk Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner with two strikes against him to instead face Max Muncy, who would eventually launch a game-deciding three-run homer.

It’s getting ugly in Chicago.

"Fire Tony" chants broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday afternoon 🗣



White Sox fans are NOT happy with Tony La Russa 😳pic.twitter.com/SSeLd46Nyh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2022

And despite the scrutiny, La Russa isn’t shying away from accountability. We know it sounds a bit silly to hear a man talk about accountability given a lengthy history with DUI’s, but it does appear the Hall of Famer is taking this one to the chin.

“I hear it with one ear, and I see it with one eye. I just know I appreciate (that) they want us to win,” La Russa said. And, when we don’t win, they’re unhappy.”

This is the right way to play this. You can’t dismiss an irritable fan base by saying they’re booing irrationally — the best course of action is to be upset along with them about the failing on-field results.

That’s exactly what he’s doing by reinforcing that they’re booing because they ultimately want to win. Of course, La Russa and White Sox fans disagree as to the source of why they’re losing, however, he does seem to be taking most of the blame. Accountability without flat out saying it’s all his fault.

“There isn’t anything that’s happening with this team that, in the end, I’m not responsible for. Never dodged accountability and I won’t start now,” he said.

The Chicago White Sox are currently six games back of the surging first-place Minnesota Twins and are 4-6 over their last 10 games. Injuries have also played a role in their decline as their best player, Tim Anderson, is rehabbing for a return later this month.

Will La Russa get this team back on track? Or will the 77-year-old manager become the next Joe Maddon? Fan frustration in major markets like Chicago usually doesn’t usually go unheard. Something’s gotta give.