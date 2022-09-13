White Sox Coast Against Bad Road Rockies Team

Rockies vs. White Sox, 8:10 ET

The Rockies are already eliminated from playoff contention, well, not quite, but might as well be. The White Sox have basically one shot remaining to get into the playoffs: they need to win the division. They are three games back of the Guardians and have a golden opportunity to beat a bad Rockies team at home.

The Rockies on the season are 21-46 on the road this season. At home, they are four games over .500, so it is pretty obvious which situation they excel at. They are also just 5-5 over their last ten games while the White Sox are 7-3. Chad Kuhl has struggled for much of the season. In his road starts, he has actually been worse. In 13 starts, he always allowed 42 earned runs over 63 innings. He has also allowed a combination of 104 hits and walks. His season really started taking a turn in July he hasn’t had an ERA lower than eight since that month. He has given up at least three runs in every start since July 3rd. Interestingly enough, his last June start was a complete game shutout.

Michael Kopech is a solid pitcher in certain situations, tonight’s game is one of those situations. Kopech gets a home start where he has a 2.97 ERA. He also has a 3.40 night ERA where his other splits, day and road, are both over four runs. He has struggled for months, though. Since June, he has allowed 42 earned runs in 16 starts. His last three home starts have been encouraging though. He’s posted quality starts in all three of the games. The concerning thing is that the White Sox have lost two of the three starts, though. In fact, they’ve only won four of his 12 home starts.

I think the White Sox winning after five innings is a solid play here. I expect them to also win the game, so I will also play this as a White Sox/White Sox moneyline parlay at -105. If you can find the first five innings -0.5 at -135 or less, I’d take it. The -140 price I’m seeing is just too high for me. I think it is a good look though.

