HBO’s Watergate Series With Woody Harrelson Is Fun, But Over The Top At Times

“White House Plumbers” is officially out on HBO, and it’s definitely worth your attention.

The highly-anticipated Watergate series stars Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt, Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy and Lena Headey as Dorothy Hunt. It’s an absolutely outrageously stacked cast, and expectations have been high ever since production was first announced.

“White House Plumbers” takes a deep dive into the Watergate scandal carried out by Hunt, Liddy and their little crew. A quick history lesson for everyone who might be too young to know, a group of men known as the Plumbers broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate to steal information ahead of an election.

The resulting chaos ultimately saw Richard Nixon resign for allegedly attempting to cover up the situation and multiple people went to jail.

It’s arguably the most famous political scandal in American history. Now, HBO has taken a deep dive into the situation more than 50 years later.

“White House Plumbers” is out on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

“White House Plumbers” is definitely worth watching.

The first episode of the limited series dropped Monday night, and I was very impressed after crushing it Tuesday.

Now, I want to state right from the jump that it appears some artistic liberties have been taken with the series. Whenever a true story turns into a movie or TV show, things are going to be changed for entertainment value.

The wild thing is I’m not sure anything needed to be changed or dramatized with the Watergate scandal. It’s hardly believable as is, which is why any show should be great. However, the entire show is over the top.

That’s not a bad thing. It’s just the truth. Howard Hunt is portrayed as a complete and total moron and Gordon Liddy is portrayed as an even dumber man who was obsessed with Hitler’s speeches. While there is definitely truth to the fact Gordon Liddy was fascinated by Hitler, WWII and was raised by a nanny who liked the German dictator, according to TheCinemaholic, the show makes it seem like he thought Hitler and Nazi Germany were awesome from a PR standpoint. As far as I can tell, there’s no concrete proof to suggest he was fanatical about Hitler. Just something to keep in mind.

Justin Theroux stars as G. Gordon Liddy in “White House Plumbers.” (Credit: HBO)

It’s also hard to take Howard Hunt’s character seriously at times because Harrelson perfectly plays him as a total and complete buffoon.

If you just watched “White House Plumbers,” you’d come away thinking Howard Hunt was an all-time moron. That’s just not true.

Hunt served in the CIA for years and conspiracy theorists have alleged for years that he knew more about the JFK assassination than he let on or was directly involved. There’s no proof to support either claim, but Howard Hunt wasn’t an idiot.

What are the positives?

Now that we have the bad out of the way, let’s dive into the good. The show is wildly entertaining. Even with how over the top it is, “White House Plumbers” is still a ton of fun.

If you’re a history junkie (hand up), it’s impossible to tear yourself away from the TV as Liddy and Hunt attempt to be faithful soldiers for the Nixon White House.

The first episode of “White House Plumbers” is out on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

The premiere brings the duo to California in disguises in an attempt to steal information on Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg. It’s a great sequence of events that ends with them forgetting to destroy the film used.

Again, I have no idea if the duo was actually this incompetent at times, but it does make for great television. After all, if they made no mistakes, the Watergate scandal wouldn’t have happened at all. Nobody would have known. They definitely made mistakes, but were they as dumb as portrayed?

That’s debatable for sure.

“White House Plumbers” is off to a strong start on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

Led by Harrelson and Theroux, “White House Plumbers” is off to a very hot start. I’m excited to see where it goes from here, even if it’s over the top. Also, at some point the series will likely cover Dorthy Hunt’s fate, which I have direct family ties to. Can’t reveal just yet as it would ruin the series for many. For those of you who have seen “White House Plumbers,” give us your thoughts in the comments below!