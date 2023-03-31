HBO Drops Awesome Trailer For Woody Harrelson’s Upcoming Watergate Series

Videos by OutKick

“White House Plumbers” with Woody Harrelson looks like it’s going to meet expectations.

There’s been a ton of chatter about the series focused on the Watergate scandal, and judging from the trailer, fans are in for a very fun time.

The series won’t be super serious. That’s clear. It’s more of a dark comedy vibe similar to that of “Succession.”

Harrelson stars as Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux stars as fellow Watergate power player Gordon Liddy. Fire up the trailer below.

Woody Harrelson should crush it in “White House Plumbers.”

Originally, “White House Plumbers” was supposed to come out this month. Now, it’s been pushed back to May 1st.

Not a huge deal, but certainly a little bit frustrating for TV fans. Most importantly, we’re only a month out from diving into “White House Plumbers.”

The Watergate scandal rocked America to the core after political operatives broke into the DNC at the Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C. during the Richard Nixon administration.

The ensuing scandal and coverup ultimately resulted in Nixon resigning and multiple members of the break-in team going to prison.

It was a scandal unlike anything America had ever seen before. The coverup is what really spun the situation out of control.

Now, HBO will give fans a deep dive through the eyes of Howard Hunt and Gordon Libby – the two masterminds.

If you’re a fan of history and great entertainment, you have to be excited for “White House Plumbers.” The cast is also loaded with a ton of talent.

Theroux and Harrelson are joined by “Game of Thrones” star Lena Heady and Yul Vazquez. That’s not a very strong cast, and we all know Harrelson is a star. “True Detective” season one was a monster hit in large part to his performance as Marty Hart.

Now, he’ll give fans a very different performance starting May 1 with “White House Plumbers.” It certainly looks like the limited series has a ton of potential.