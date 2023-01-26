White Female Children Hospital CEO Wants White Women To Apologize For Being White Women

Julia Hanigsberg is the president and CEO of Holland Bloorview, the self-proclaimed “leading pediatric rehabilitation teaching hospital” in Canada. She also has a chair on the board of Children’s Healthcare Canada.

Julia Hanigsberg is a white lady. And she’s sorry for that. She hopes fellow white women can soon join her in sharing the guilt.

Hanigsberg has been reading a book entitled, “EVERYTHING YOU ALREADY KNOW ABOUT YOUR OWN RACISM AND HOW TO DO BETTER.”

The book enlightened her on how to be a better white lady. So much so, she bought a few extra copies to deploy to her friends.

Her white female friends, that is:

If you're my friend – and a white woman – I may have a present for you. #WhiteWomen #Race2Dinner #DeconstructingKaren

We know what you are thinking: there’s no way that lady has any friends.

While certainly possible, we caution that no group is more woke than privileged, liberal, and guilty-feeling white chicks. They pretend to be friends amongst each other — often in coffee shops, their ex-husband’s homes, and over Instagram in the daytime.

It’s quite a group.

(Bishop Talbert Swan would be proud of their anti-white-ism.)

So, she might be able to dispute the book effectively.

“White Women” carries the following synopsis:

“A no-holds-barred guidebook aimed at white women who want to stop being nice and start dismantling white supremacy from the team behind Race2Dinner and the documentary film, Deconstructing Karen.”

Riveting.

J. R. R. Tolkien is rolling over in his grave, kicking himself for not coming up with such a tale.

On the topic of education, we asked Ms. Hanigsberg what is a more racist creature: a wh*te man or a wh*te woman.

We await her ruling.