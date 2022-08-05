Whit Merrifield Gets COVID Jab Following Trade To Blue Jays

Whit Merrifield is nothing if not a man of his word.

The former unvaxxed Kansas City Royal made waves last month when he said he would consider getting vaccinated if he were playing for a contender.

Well, Merrifield was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week, and the veteran got the jab … not that he had much of a choice.

“For a couple of weeks now, I’ve understood that this might be a possibility. I’ll be in Toronto when the team goes there,” Merrifield said, via MLB.com.

Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals bats (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Thanks to Canada’s ridiculous COVID laws – which don’t allow unvaccinated people into the country – Merrifield had to get the shot in order to play home games.

Despite being one of 10 Royals last month not to make the trip to Toronto because he wasn’t vaccinated, Merrifield was basically forced into getting the jab this time or risk becoming MLB’s version of Kyrie Irving.