Is NFC West Battle Just Between The California Teams?

We will be previewing each of the NFL divisions in these upcoming articles, starting with the NFC West. We might not have a play for each of them, but we can discuss the odds or share some hypotheticals on what might happen for a team to win or lose the division.

Los Angeles Rams

Last year the Rams won the division en route to winning the Super Bowl. It wasn’t an easy victory, as they had to overcome the Cardinals and 49ers before finally capturing it. They didn’t even have the best record in the division and still won it. Can they do it again? Sure, it seems like they have no real budget and just keep adding players to their team. One concern, Matthew Stafford has some potential injuries. I wouldn’t play them at the current value. I think you’re likely to get better value later in the season. They probably will lose their opening game to the Bills too. If you think they win the NFC West, and I do, just hold off and wait. You should be able to get 3:1 or better. But, that also is with the assumption that Stafford plays the majority of the year.

Arizona Cardinals

They made the dumbest move of the offseason in giving Kyler Murray a ridiculous contract. Last season, the Cardinals came out really hot and won their first seven games before going 4-6 the rest of the way. They’ve lost their leading rusher from last season in Chase Edmonds, and lost their best receiver in DeAndre Hopkins to some sort of PED issue. Marquise Brown, their new acquisition, was also just speeding at a ridiculous speed, so who knows if he gets suspended too.

San Francisco 49ers

This is the team I’ll take a flyer on for the NFC West. I do think there will be an opportunity for better value. I like the 49ers as a team and think that Trey Lance is probably the better of the two quarterbacks on the team. However, if Lance goes down with injury, this is the best team in the best position to say relevant with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. After going 10-7 last year, they have returned pretty much everyone, and still have a solid defense. +200 isn’t enough for me to play it right away, but if I had to take anyone it would be them.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks

Gone is Russell Wilson. In comes Geno Smith. The backup there is Drew Lock… so, um, that’s not a good spot for the team to be in either. They will be competing for the #1 draft pick before they compete for the division. Don’t even bother – even with their talent at the skill positions, there isn’t much of a chance here.

