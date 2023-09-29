Which Blind Side? Judge Apparently Believes Tuohy Family Took Advantage Of Michael Oher’s Blindness Of Conservatorship

Videos by OutKick

A Memphis judge expressed disbelief at Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s 20-year conservatorship over football star Michael Oher Friday and ended it as Oher requested.

“I cannot believe it (the conservatorship) got done,” Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said of the agreement signed in 2004 when Oher was 18.

Oher became a star offensive left tackle known for protecting right-handed quarterbacks’ blind side at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis. After being one of the highest recruited prospects in the country, Oher signed with Ole Miss and played there from 2005-08.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Oher with the 23rd pick of the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL through 2016, winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens in the 2012 season.

Michael Oher (center) with Leigh Anne Tuohy at his left and other Tuohy family members and friends on NFL draft day in 2009 when the Baltimore Ravens picked him in the 1st round (Getty Images).

Michael Oher Lived With The Tuohys, Who Went To Ole Miss

Sean Tuohy was a basketball star at Ole Miss in the 1980s and met his wife Leigh Anne there when she was a cheerleader. The Tuohys took Oher into their mansion in Memphis when they learned he was living in the streets. His story was popularized in the 2006 book, “The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game,” by Michael Lewis. Sean Tuohy and Lewis knew each other from Newman High School in New Orleans in the 1970s.

A movie “The Blind Side” starring Sandra Bullock as Mrs. Tuohy came out in 2009.

The Tuohys never adopted Oher, instead electing for the conservatorship so as to stay within NCAA rules, particularly if Oher went to Ole Miss. Sean Tuohy could have been viewed as a booster by the NCAA as he has always remained close to the program. Oher maintains the Tuohys lied to him about the decision for the conservatorship instead of an adoption.

Michael Oher played eight seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman. (Getty Images).

The conservatorship gave the Tuohys the right to control Oher’s medical care, education and finances. That included signing contracts on Oher’s behalf. But conservatorships tend to happen when a child has a physical or mental disability.

Conservators Usually Involved With Disabled Children

“All of my 43 years (in law), I have never, ever seen a conservatorship being open for someone who was not disabled,” Gomes said. “You are literally taking away someone’s rights and giving them away to someone else. And we want to make sure we are doing it for the right reasons.”

The Tuohys watched the court proceedings on video conference call, but had no comment.

In addition to his petition to dissolve the conservatorship, Michael Oher is also seeking an unspecified amount of money from the Tuohys. He believes they made a lot of money off him when he was an NFL player and through the the “Blind Side” movie.

Michael Oher’s Case For Money Will Go On

The case for Oher’s money will continue, Gomes said. And she asked that the Tuohys provide proof of any money they may have received through Oher’s name, image and likeness to enrich themselves.

Gomes did not set a trial date on Friday, but she told both sets of lawyers to prepare discovery and depositions.