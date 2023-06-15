Which Bird Should We Back?

Videos by OutKick

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 1:05 ET

Now that the hockey and basketball seasons are over, baseball is really our only game in town. That’s okay with me because I have enjoyed betting on baseball for years. This season hasn’t been great for me, it has been basically average overall, but I think we can start a nice run here and get us a bankroll for football season. This bet will focus in on the Blue Jays vs. Orioles as they wrap up a series.

The Blue Jays have one of those lineups that you just expect to mash the ball every time they come out onto the field. However, the issue is that we all know that won’t happen. What is kind of crazy is that the Blue Jays actually have better statistics than the Orioles do but they have seven more losses. Even their pitching staff has been better overall than the Orioles. With how tight the AL East is, they both need to put extra emphasis on winning these games. Today they send out Yusei Kikuchi to try and grab the final game of this series. He has a 5.00 ERA over 7 road starts and has faced Baltimore once this season already as he allowed three runs over 4.2 innings. You basically need to expect that Kikuchi is going to go five innings and allow a couple of earned runs.

The Blue Jays take on the Orioles in Baltimore. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Orioles are once again on a roll and continue to win games even when I think they shouldn’t. What I mean by that is they seem to be getting the absolute most out of their team. They would be one of the top teams in any division, but I do have some concern that they might not be able to keep this up all season. Today, they are putting Tyler Wells on the hill to try and combat the talented Blue Jays lineup. This is a good spot for him, as he has a 2.49 ERA in home starts this season. He hasn’t faced Toronto this season, but he has a fairly decent track record against them. His pitching has been very solid in a situation like this.

This game has been posted as basically a coinflip. I like the way that the Orioles play for Wells, they are 9-4 when he makes a start. I’m going to back him. You’ll rarely see me back Kikuchi, and this is a good opportunity for us to take Baltimore. Back the Orioles at -110.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024