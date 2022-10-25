Where My Dogs At? Busch Releases Beer For Dogs

Hide the keys from your dog and stock up on canine Tylenol, Fido’s in line to get loaded. Busch has released “Dog Brew,” allowing owners and dogs alike to ditch Sober October for Hoppy Halloween.

Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch announced that the turkey broth-flavored brew is available in four packs for $15 and sold online. Each can is 12 oz.

Dog Brew will only be sold for a limited time. So if you’re dog’s looking to party, you better pony up the 15 bones quickly.

🦃 Introducing TURKEY FLAVORED Dog Brew 🦃



Our new limited-edition flavor is here for the howl-idays! Grab a pack for your pup today: https://t.co/fFXwnugmoW pic.twitter.com/2Z2RnlPYPA — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) October 11, 2022

Busch Previously Released A Similar Beer

Turkey broth-flavored Dog Brew isn’t Busch’s first foray into the doggy beer market. In 2020 the brand released a similar brew that sold out within 24 hours of its release.

“Our fans’ reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release in 2020 inspired us to keep the momentum going and release our newest flavor for pups to enjoy just in time for the holidays,” Krystyn Stowe, Anheuser-Busch’s head of marketing, said in a statement.

Per Busch, the brew doesn’t contain any alcohol (sorry pups), but your fury friends can still enjoy what essentially sounds like Thanksgiving in a can. Ingredients include: bone-in turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, peppermint leaves, turmeric, ginger, and water.

Sounds appetizing right? Well, you’re in luck. In the event you don’t want to spring for a bird this holiday season and there isn’t a Popeyes nearby, you can slug down these suds (as long as no one’s watching).

Though Busch made Dog Brew specifically for, you know, dogs – owners can dabble if they so choose. “It’s made from bone broth, which humans consume with a lot of meals, such as soup,” states the Dog Brew FAQ page.

Just makes sure to limit your dog’s brew consumption. No one wants a ruff morning.

